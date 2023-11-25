Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,068 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $98,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 210.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.53 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

