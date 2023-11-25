Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 443,805 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,805 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.90% of APA worth $94,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,761,649,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $36.88 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

