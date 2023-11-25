Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.38% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $109,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $462.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $472.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.62 and a 200-day moving average of $433.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

