Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 393,565 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Micron Technology worth $122,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,491,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.