Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,630 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fortinet worth $102,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,083 shares of company stock worth $1,576,281 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.