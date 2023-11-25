Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $96.86 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,176 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Match Group worth $96,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Match Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $32.03 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $58,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

