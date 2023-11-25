Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $99.55 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MercadoLibre worth $99,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 322.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,535.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $815.85 and a 52 week high of $1,549.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,307.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,276.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.