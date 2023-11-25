Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.73% of Houlihan Lokey worth $115,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HLI opened at $105.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.13. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

