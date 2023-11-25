Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $113,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,373,000 after buying an additional 76,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $241.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.