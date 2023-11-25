Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,886 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.33% of Regal Rexnord worth $135,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -640.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $166.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.94.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

