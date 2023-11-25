Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 3,350 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.85% of Forward Air worth $104,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Forward Air by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 279,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Forward Air by 19.3% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Forward Air by 467.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWRD opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

