Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.68% of Teledyne Technologies worth $132,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $399.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.41 and its 200 day moving average is $400.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,717 shares of company stock worth $26,140,340. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

