Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,911,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,670 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Ball worth $111,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Ball by 2.2% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Ball by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ball by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BALL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.