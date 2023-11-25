Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.94% of Bloom Energy worth $100,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,798,000 after acquiring an additional 278,969 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 197,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 62,417 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,259,000 after purchasing an additional 61,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NYSE:BE opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

