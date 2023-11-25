Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 39,931 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,931 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.36% of Otis Worldwide worth $130,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

