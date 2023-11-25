Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 41,601 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 41,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Expedia Group worth $101,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.3 %

EXPE stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

