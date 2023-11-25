Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.24.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -120.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $76.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,717,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,156,330.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,767 shares of company stock worth $51,100,811. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after buying an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $124,592,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

