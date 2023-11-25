Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,220 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $15,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP now owns 863,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $66.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.72.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

