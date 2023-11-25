Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $77.31. 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,542. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

