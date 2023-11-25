Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.37. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.