Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Robert Whitfield Purchases 166 Shares

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Robert Whitfield purchased 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$102.25 ($67.27) per share, with a total value of A$16,973.00 ($11,166.45).
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.