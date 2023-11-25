Comparing Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) & Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Collective Audience and Huron Consulting Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collective Audience N/A N/A -$2.50 million N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $1.16 billion 1.71 $75.55 million $3.90 27.05

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Collective Audience.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collective Audience N/A N/A -13.45% Huron Consulting Group 5.60% 17.16% 7.54%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Collective Audience and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Collective Audience has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Collective Audience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Collective Audience and Huron Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A Huron Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $124.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.87%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Collective Audience.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Collective Audience on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers. The Education segment provides research enterprise, and student and alumni lifecycle; digital solutions, spanning technology, and analytic-related services; Huron Research Suite, a software suite designed to facilitate and enhance research administration service delivery and compliance; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, research institutes, and other education-related organizations. The Commercial segment delivers digital services and software products, and financial advisory services to financial, energy and utilities, professional and business services, life science, consumer products, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as public sector and nonprofit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

