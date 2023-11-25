Comparing Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Solid Biosciences and Finch Therapeutics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus target price of $210.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,575.68%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

81.5% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Finch Therapeutics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 6.93 -$85.98 million ($4.52) -0.62 Finch Therapeutics Group $860,000.00 6.93 -$114.65 million ($62.60) -0.06

Solid Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finch Therapeutics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -51.64% -41.32% Finch Therapeutics Group -25,084.36% -134.64% -66.66%

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases. It also engages in developing platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

