Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,140 ($26.77).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.35) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Goodbody initiated coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.52) price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.52) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, November 20th.

CPG opened at GBX 2,070 ($25.90) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,052.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,083.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2,875.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,826 ($22.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,250 ($28.15).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.10 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,138.89%.

In related news, insider Gary Green sold 83,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($25.50), for a total transaction of £1,692,660.90 ($2,117,679.09). 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

