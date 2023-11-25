Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

CONN stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.50. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.15 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 224,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Conn’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Conn’s by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Conn’s by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

