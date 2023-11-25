Contrasting Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) & Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and Extra Space Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Extra Space Storage $1.92 billion 13.96 $860.69 million $5.44 23.37

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Extra Space Storage 2 6 3 1 2.25

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and Extra Space Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Extra Space Storage has a consensus price target of $142.64, indicating a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Extra Space Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A Extra Space Storage 35.54% 11.64% 5.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

(Get Free Report)

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. FLCT was listed on the Mainboard of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 20 June 2016 as Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust and was subsequently renamed Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust on 29 April 2020 following the completion of a merger with Frasers Commercial Trust. FLCT's investment strategy is to invest globally in a diversified portfolio of income-producing properties used predominantly for logistics or industrial purposes located globally, or commercial purposes (comprising primarily CBD office space) or business park purposes (comprising primarily non-CBD office space and/or research and development space) located in the Asia-Pacific region or in Europe (including the United Kingdom). FLCT is sponsored by Frasers Property Limited. FLCT is a constituent of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series (Global Developed Index), Straits Times Index and Global Property Research (GPR) 250.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.