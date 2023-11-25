Contrasting Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Free Report) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Leo Holdings Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leo Holdings Corp. II and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A -38.86% 2.68% Motorola Solutions 17.30% 668.00% 14.83%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $13.16 million N/A N/A Motorola Solutions $9.11 billion 5.84 $1.36 billion $9.89 32.44

This table compares Leo Holdings Corp. II and Motorola Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Leo Holdings Corp. II and Motorola Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leo Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorola Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57

Motorola Solutions has a consensus price target of $312.57, indicating a potential downside of 2.58%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Leo Holdings Corp. II on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

(Get Free Report)

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications, and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed and mobile video cameras, and accessories; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides public safety and enterprise command center, unified communications applications, mobile video equipment, and video software solutions; repair, technical support, and maintenance services; and monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

