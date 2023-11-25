Contrasting Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) and Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF)

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) and Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 36.39% 17.22% 16.22% Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mexco Energy and Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mexco Energy and Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $7.94 million 3.03 $4.66 million $1.30 8.79 Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mexco Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Mexco Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals

Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals, Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the United States. It seeks various exploration projects with potential for providing long-term drilling inventories. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

