Contrasting Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Free Report) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Smead Value Fund and Xunlei, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smead Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -17.75% Xunlei 3.16% 3.87% 2.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Smead Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Smead Value Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smead Value Fund and Xunlei’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A Xunlei $342.56 million 0.30 $21.46 million $0.19 8.37

Xunlei has higher revenue and earnings than Smead Value Fund.

Risk & Volatility

Smead Value Fund has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xunlei beats Smead Value Fund on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smead Value Fund

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. It also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, consume, and store digital media content; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing services and products, live streaming services, and other internet value-added services. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

