Cool (NYSE:CLCO) vs. Matson (NYSE:MATX) Head to Head Survey

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) and Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Matson shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Matson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cool alerts:

Dividends

Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Matson pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Matson pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matson has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $161.96 million 3.38 $85.74 million N/A N/A Matson $4.34 billion 0.78 $1.06 billion $8.70 11.05

This table compares Cool and Matson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Matson has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cool and Matson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00 Matson 0 2 1 0 2.33

Matson has a consensus target price of $109.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Matson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matson is more favorable than Cool.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and Matson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Matson 10.06% 13.53% 7.33%

Summary

Matson beats Cool on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, e-commerce, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan; and provides stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services to ocean carriers on the Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. In addition, the company offers vessel management and container transshipment services. Its Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation brokerage services, including domestic and international rail intermodal, long-haul and regional highway trucking, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight services; less-than-container load consolidation and freight forwarding services; warehousing and distribution services; supply chain management services, and non-vessel operating common carrier freight forwarding services. The company serves the U.S. military, freight forwarders, retailers, consumer goods, automobile manufacturers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.