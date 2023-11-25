Covestor Ltd Buys 330 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1,221.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BANF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BANF stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.11.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

