Covestor Ltd Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $172.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,838 shares of company stock worth $4,077,847. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

