Covestor Ltd Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.41. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $24.43.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.81%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

