Covestor Ltd Increases Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Energizer were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after purchasing an additional 291,655 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 343.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Energizer by 22.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 7.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Energizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Energizer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENR stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

