Covestor Ltd Sells 368 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.89.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Science Applications International

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.