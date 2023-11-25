Covestor Ltd Sells 787 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 892.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $105.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average is $99.99.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.56%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.