Cranswick’s (CWK) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,620 ($57.80) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
Cranswick Price Performance
Cranswick Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a GBX 22.70 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,798.08%.
Insider Transactions at Cranswick
In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($43.18), for a total transaction of £20,015.80 ($25,041.66). Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
About Cranswick
Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.
