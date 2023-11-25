Cranswick’s (CWK) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,620 ($57.80) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,900 ($48.79) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,850 ($35.66) and a one year high of GBX 3,950 ($49.42). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,575.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,387.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,875.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a GBX 22.70 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,798.08%.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($43.18), for a total transaction of £20,015.80 ($25,041.66). Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

