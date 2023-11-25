Critical Analysis: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) versus NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) and NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for EPR Properties and NewLake Capital Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14 NewLake Capital Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

EPR Properties currently has a consensus target price of $47.44, suggesting a potential upside of 4.03%. NewLake Capital Partners has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 46.39%. Given NewLake Capital Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NewLake Capital Partners is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $658.03 million 5.22 $176.23 million $1.93 23.63 NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares EPR Properties and NewLake Capital Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NewLake Capital Partners.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and NewLake Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 23.84% 6.78% 2.96% NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EPR Properties beats NewLake Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

