Critical Comparison: Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) versus KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ansell and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ansell N/A N/A N/A KORU Medical Systems -28.78% -28.30% -21.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ansell and KORU Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ansell 0 0 0 0 N/A KORU Medical Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KORU Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Ansell.

39.0% of Ansell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ansell and KORU Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ansell N/A N/A N/A $0.31 47.26 KORU Medical Systems $27.90 million 3.76 -$8.66 million ($0.17) -13.53

Ansell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORU Medical Systems. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ansell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies. The Industrial segment manufactures and markets hand and chemical protective clothing solutions for a range of industrial applications, including automotive, chemical, metal fabrication, machinery and equipment, food, construction, mining, oil and gas, utilities, logistics, and first responders. The company was formerly known as Pacific Dunlop Limited and changed its name to Ansell Limited in 2002. Ansell Limited was founded in 1893 and is based in Richmond, Australia.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. The company also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. It sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey.

