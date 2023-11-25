CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and Toast (NYSE:TOST) Head to Head Comparison

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) and Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CrowdGather and Toast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A Toast $3.60 billion 1.68 -$275.00 million ($0.63) -22.52

CrowdGather has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toast.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Toast -8.59% -27.94% -17.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Toast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CrowdGather and Toast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A Toast 1 11 8 0 2.35

Toast has a consensus price target of $20.56, suggesting a potential upside of 44.86%.

Summary

CrowdGather beats Toast on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels. It also provides Toast Flex, an hardware for on-counter order and pay; Toast Go, an integrated handheld POS device; Toast Tap, a card reader for accepting EMV-contactless payments; Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut, an online ordering and consumer Toast TakeOut application; First-Party Delivery, a toast delivery service; POS integration for restaurants using third-party delivery services to order intake and eliminate the need for extra third-party tablets; and loyalty, email marketing, and Toast Gift Cards services. In addition, the company offers Payroll & Team Management solution for employee performance and satisfaction; Employee management tools, such as Sling for Toast that provide streamlined scheduling and team communication; Toast Pay Card & PayOut, which offers eligible workers instant access to a portion of their tips and wages; and Tips Manager solution that automates the tip-pooling process. Further, it provides xtraCHEF a suite of back-office tools, such as accounts payable automation, inventory management, ingredient price tracker, and recipe costing for restaurants; Payment Processing, capital funding, and purchase financing solutions; insights and reporting on real-time sales, menu, and labor data; Toast Partner Connect, a portal that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to partners; and a suite of bi-directional application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

