CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.10.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $210.66 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $212.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.84 and its 200 day moving average is $162.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.80, a P/E/G ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

