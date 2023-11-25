Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Crown Castle worth $52,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $103.58. 1,193,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

