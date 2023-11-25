Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $225.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

