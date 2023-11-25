CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 million, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.
In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 85,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $472,961.87. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 918,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,618.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.
