CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 million, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 85,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $472,961.87. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 918,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,618.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

