CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 64,149 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $96,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

CVS Health stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $104.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

