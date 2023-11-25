D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGP. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.75. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $96.18.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.