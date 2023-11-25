D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 849,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,445. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $149.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

