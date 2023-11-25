D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 527 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 15.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,828,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 118.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Paychex by 139.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 123,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 71,840 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 21.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 457,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,562,000 after purchasing an additional 80,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 7.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day moving average of $116.20. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

