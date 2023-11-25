D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $149.59 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

