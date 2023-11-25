D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,019.33, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

